DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman whose husband earlier pleaded guilty in a $70 million Ponzi scheme has pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.



The Dayton Daily News reports 51-year-old Connie Apostelos pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Dayton. Prosecutors alleged she knowingly attempted to deposit a check for more than $224,000 that was from investors and was intended for illegal purposes.

Her attorney, Jon Paul Rion, said she pleaded guilty to a charge that showed she didn’t know about the “fraud of her husband at the time he was committing it.”

William Apostelos pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and to conversion of funds from an employee benefits fund.

Authorities say the Ponzi scheme bilked hundreds of investors out of millions of dollars.