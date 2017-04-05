WARREN — In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Trumbull County Children Services is hosting a Pinwheels for Prevention event at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The pinwheels display is part of a monthlong campaign by Prevent Child Abuse Ohio to enhance community awareness about child abuse and neglect, and to encourage support for prevention. Each pinwheel represents one report of child maltreatment in the county in 2016.

A total of 1,637 pinwheels will be planted at Warren City Hall, 391 Mahoning Ave. State Rep. Glenn Holmes of McDonald, D-63rd, Mayor Doug Franklin, and other officials will speak.