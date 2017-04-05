JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trumbull County Children Services pinwheel display is Friday



Published: Wed, April 5, 2017 @ 10:30 a.m.

WARREN — In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Trumbull County Children Services is hosting a Pinwheels for Prevention event at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The pinwheels display is part of a monthlong campaign by Prevent Child Abuse Ohio to enhance community awareness about child abuse and neglect, and to encourage support for prevention. Each pinwheel represents one report of child maltreatment in the county in 2016.

A total of 1,637 pinwheels will be planted at Warren City Hall, 391 Mahoning Ave. State Rep. Glenn Holmes of McDonald, D-63rd, Mayor Doug Franklin, and other officials will speak.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes