Struthers Elementary School hosts transition night for incoming kindergartners tonight



Published: Wed, April 5, 2017 @ 9:52 a.m.

STRUTHERS — Struthers Elementary School, 520 9th St., will host its second “Roaring into Kindergarten Fair” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. tonight for incoming kindergartners and their parents.

The fair is designed to help the new students with their transition into kindergarten. Students and their parents and guardians will be able to meet the principals, take a tour of a school bus and walk through the lunch line.

The event will include fun physical activities and a raffle to win one of two bikes donated by United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

