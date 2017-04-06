YOUNGSTOWN

Holy Week services and Easter events are planned at St. Columba Cathedral, 154 W. Wood St

The events begin with Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord Weekend, Saturday and Sunday. This event starts with a Mass at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday Mass at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. with the Very Reverend Monsignor Peter M. Polando presiding.

About 1,000 people representing the 94 parishes, missions and schools of the six-county Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will demonstrate the unity of the diocesan Church as they gather at the cathedral for the Mass of Holy Chrism at 10:30 a.m. Holy Tuesday. Bishop George V. Murry will act as principal celebrant.

The Ecumenical Television Channel through the services of the Catholic Television Network of Youngstown will air the Chrism Mass at 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The evening Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be celebrated at 6 p.m. April 13 with Bishop Murry presiding. The cathedral will remain open until 8 p.m. for veneration of the Blessed Sacrament.

On Good Friday, Bishop Murry will preside at the Passion of the Lord and Veneration of the Cross Service at 3 p.m.

On Holy Saturday, the blessing of the Easter Food will take place at 3 p.m.

