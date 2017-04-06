JOBS
Rabies clinic Saturday



Published: Wed, April 5, 2017 @ 10:50 p.m.

Staff reports

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County District Board of Health is offering a low-cost rabies-vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road.

A rabies vaccination is required for all dogs, cats and ferrets older than 3 months. The cost is $8 per shot, cash only. No appointment is necessary.

Pet owners must have their pets on a leash, in a cage, or carried inside a pillowcase. The clinic does not include a physical examination of the animal, and the veterinary staff reserves the right not to vaccinate any animal in the event the animal appears to be in poor health.

A three-year booster vaccination is available for pet owners who provide proof of a previous shot record that has not expired within the current year.

