AUSTINTOWN — At least four people are suspected of stealing $850 worth of merchandise from the Walmart at 6001 Mahoning Ave. on Tuesday.

A loss prevention officer said two cars pulled into Walmart at 3:20 p.m. A man and woman exited one car and loaded a shopping cart with $850 worth of goods including a crib set, 15 sets of curtains, an electric breast pump and a humidifier. The suspects left the cart at the front of the store near the self checkout, got into their car and left.

A third suspect exited the second car, walked directly to the shopping cart and pushed it out of the store, allegedly without paying for the merchandise. He placed the stolen items in the backseat of the second car, which was driven by a fourth suspect.

The report has been turned over to detectives for further investigation.