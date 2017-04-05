LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A central Pennsylvania prosecutor says he will announce Friday whether police officers were justified in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in January.

Authorities in Lancaster County said 18-year-old Jose Efrain Rodriguez was shot Jan. 24 after a confrontation with two officers in Lancaster. The former New York resident later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors said earlier Rodriguez was armed when he was approached by the officers, and the initial investigation indicated he fired at them and was in turn shot by the officers.

Brett Hambright, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said the investigation has involved working through multiple encounters between Rodriguez and police over a period of time.