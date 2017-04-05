JOBS
Ohio Senate passes child injury bill



Published: Wed, April 5, 2017 @ 3:01 p.m.

COLUMBUS — Individuals who permanently disable youngsters would face increased mandatory prison sentences, under legislation passed by the Ohio Senate.

SB 20 passed on a vote of 30-3 today and heads to the Ohio House for further consideration.

The legislation is titled Destiny’s Law in honor of a youngster from Clark County whose skull was fractured after her mother’s boyfriend violently shook her and threw her against a wall.

SB 20 would require additional prison terms of three to eight years if offenders are convicted of endangering or felonious assault of children if the victims suffer permanent disabling harm.

