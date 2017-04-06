JOBS
Man in Drunk Lives Matter shirt charged with drunken driving



Published: Wed, April 5, 2017 @ 9:25 p.m.

Associated Press

NEWVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt for drunken driving.

Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III's blood-alcohol content was about two and a half times the state's legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early on March 19 in Newville. He was wearing a green St. Patrick's Day shirt with the saying on it.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.

Nobody answered the phone at his home Wednesday.

