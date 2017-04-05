YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Probate Court has a new procedure that will allow county and out-of-state couples getting married in the county to apply for their marriage licenses online.

“This new procedure will allow applicants to apply for their marriage license from the comfort of their home and will expedite the process when they appear at court to finalize the license,” said Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr.

The probate court in each of Ohio’s 88 counties is the only agency authorized to issue marriage licenses.

Under state law, an application for a marriage license must be made by the parties before the probate court of the county in which either lives. If neither party is a resident of Ohio, the application must be made in the county where the marriage will be performed.

Mahoning County’s marriage license fee is $43.

The county probate court issues about 1,400 marriage licenses per year, and April is the beginning of the busy wedding season which usually lasts until late fall.

The probate court’s website is: http://probate.mahoningcountyoh.gov.