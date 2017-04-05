JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Campbell community night is Thursday



Published: Wed, April 5, 2017 @ 9:32 a.m.

CAMPBELL — Campbell elementary and middle-school students are invited, with their families, to attend a Community Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria, 2002 Community Circle

The evening will be centered on health and wellness, promoting programs about staying active and fit, as well as summer programs and activities for the students.

Representatives will be on hand to share valuable information regarding adolescent and summer activities. Scrappy, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers' mascot, and Youngstown State University's Pete the Penguin will be in attendance to join in on the fun.

The Community Night will end with a dodgeball tournament. Refreshments will be provided.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes