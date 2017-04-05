CAMPBELL — Campbell elementary and middle-school students are invited, with their families, to attend a Community Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria, 2002 Community Circle

The evening will be centered on health and wellness, promoting programs about staying active and fit, as well as summer programs and activities for the students.

Representatives will be on hand to share valuable information regarding adolescent and summer activities. Scrappy, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers' mascot, and Youngstown State University's Pete the Penguin will be in attendance to join in on the fun.

The Community Night will end with a dodgeball tournament. Refreshments will be provided.