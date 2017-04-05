JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret for 'fans'



Published: Wed, April 5, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Barry Manilow tells People magazine he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be "disappointing fans if they knew."

The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs, Calif. Manilow tells the magazine's April 17 issue that keeping their romance out of the media was stressful.

Manilow, who has a new album this month, "This Is My Town: Songs of New York," said he has always tried to keep his personal and public lives separate. "When I met Gary, that was even more of a reason to keep my life private."

"I'm glad he stayed," said the singer of such hits as "Mandy" and "Can't Smile Without You."

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes