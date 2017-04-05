JOBS
Baldwin for Judge fundraiser tonight at St. Christine's hall



Published: Wed, April 5, 2017 @ 1:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Carla Baldwin for Judge campaign announced Jay Williams, former Youngstown mayor and assistant U.S. secretary of commerce under the Obama administration, will be the campaign's special guest tonight for its last fundraiser of the primary campaign at St. Christine's Hall, 3165 S. Schenley Ave.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m., which includes dinner. The dinner donation cost is $25 per person. Tickets can be obtained at the campaign office at 4419 Market St.or by calling 330-727-5758.

