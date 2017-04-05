NEW YORK — Bill O’Reilly’s nightly program has long been the foundation of the Fox News Channel’s top-rated prime-time lineup.

But as more than a dozen advertisers flee from “The O’Reilly Factor” over the sexual harassment allegations made against the anchor, the network is at risk of seeing that foundation collapse.

Big-name advertisers including BMW, Lexus and Allstate pulled their spots Tuesday in response to revelations that $13 million was paid to women who accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. The National Organization for Women and other advocacy groups on Tuesday called on Fox News to fire the combative commentator.

O’Reilly has denied the merits of the claims and said he settled to protect his family from any embarrassment that would come from the publicity of a legal action.

The defection of big-name advertisers Tuesday compounds the woes facing Fox News and parent company 21st Century Fox, which has faced multiple claims from women who alleged they were mistreated by current and former employees.

Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, T. Rowe Price, the men’s clothing brand Untuckit, pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Consumer HealthCare are bolting from “The O’Reilly Factor.” The remaining advertisers are being pressured to follow them.