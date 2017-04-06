JOBS
300 students find treats at Boardman Kiwanis' 67th egg hunt



Published: Wed, April 5, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Christian Slevin, a kindergarten student at Robinwood Lane, smiled as he cracked open the brightly colored plastic.

He had picked up the treasure – a candy-filled Easter egg – on Boardman Park’s Tot’s Town playground. On Wednesday, the playground was dotted with eggs that kids scooped up within minutes.

“This is tailor-made for them,” said George Basista, the Kiwanis Club of Boardman member who organized the hunt.

Kindergarten students from Boardman’s four elementary schools were bused to the park for the annual event, now in its 67th year. In all, nearly 300 students participated in two different sessions on Wednesday.

Basista recalled the longtime tradition of hand-dying hard-boiled eggs for the hunt. Now, the Kiwanis Club fills plastic eggs with candy – which the kids certainly didn’t seem to mind.

Read more about the event in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

