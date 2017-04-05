JOBS
3 more victims from Syria attack die



Published: Wed, April 5, 2017 @ 12:12 p.m.

BEIRUT (AP) — The Turkish Health Ministry says three victims of a suspected chemical attack in northern Syria have died while being treated in Turkey.

A ministry statement said today that 29 people wounded in the attack were still being cared for in hospitals in the country.

Turkey set up a decontamination center at a border crossing in the province of Hatay after the attack where the victims are initially treated before being moved to area hospitals.

