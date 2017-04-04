JOBS
YSU engineering students test prototypes at OH WOW! on Thursday



Published: Tue, April 4, 2017 @ 12:40 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University engineering students will be testing their prototype projects at OH WOW! The Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology, 11 W. Federal St., on Thursday.

Each class will have WOW-tastic explorers put their designs to the test during their scheduled class times.

Different groups of students throughout the day will showcase their hard work. OH WOW! invites explorers to visit anytime from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free. For information call 330-744-5914.

