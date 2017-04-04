YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a woman baby-sitting for a West Side woman Monday evening was pistol whipped after the suspect's dog got outside.

Police were called about 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Moherman Avenue, where the victim told them the suspect, Helen Solinger, 35, got upset when she found out while working the dog got out, then came home, grabbed a .22-caliber handgun from her bedroom, put it to the victim's face, then started beating her and pulling her hair.

The victim live-streamed the attack on Facebook, and when Solinger found out she turned the phone off, reports said.

Solinger calmed down when the victim called someone for $20, reports said. She was arrested for felonious assault and booked into the Mahoning County jail.

The father of the children picked up the dog, reports said. The dog did come back, police said.