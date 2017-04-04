HUBBARD

A woman was arraigned today in Girard Municipal Court for allegedly stealing from the elderly at a Hubbard assisted-living facility.

Ashley Dawson, 26, of Boardman faces charges of forgery, burglary and theft by deceit.

An 88-year-old resident of the Elmwood Assisted Living facility on Elmwood Drive reported to police on March 20 that five checks totaling $5,800 had been cashed without his consent. Police used handwriting to identify Dawson, who is listed as an Elmwood Assisted Living employee, as a suspect.

Though Hubbard police charged Dawson last month, a clerk said this afternoon that the full version of the report on Dawson is not yet available. The clerk said she was unsure when the department would release the updated report, which is public record.

Dawson posted 10 percent of her $12,500 bond today and is now under house arrest. She will appear April 13th for a pretrial hearing.

Joe Cilone, an administrator at Elmwood Assisted Living, declined to comment other than to say that the matter has been turned over to the authorities and is under investigation. He would not say whether Dawson is still an employee at Elmwood Assisted Living.

Dawson could not be reached for comment and does not yet have an attorney listed through Girard court.