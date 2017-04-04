YOUNGSTOWN — Anthony P. Vigorito, who is on paid administrative leave as Mahoning Valley Sanitary District plant operations manager, pleaded innocent to charges alleging falsification of water treatment system operator training records.

This morning’s arraignment was before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, who let Vigorito remain free on his own recognizance.

Vigorito, 41, of Isaac Avenue, Niles, was indicted March 23 by a county grand jury on two counts each of forgery, tampering with records and falsification of training documents.

Vigorito is charged with falsifying training records of 25 Youngstown Water Department employees and a former city water department worker, who were enrolled in two-day continuing education courses he was teaching for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in May 2013 and September 2014.

Investigators from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office contend the workers did not complete the courses.

The case is assigned to Judge Lou A. D’Apolito, with a tentative June 5 trial date.

