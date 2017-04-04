POLAND — U.S. Marshals have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to a robbery at a township Burger King.

The name of the 17-year-old suspect has not been released.

The robbery occurred shortly after midnight Monday. Three other people have been arrested in connection to the incident at the U.S. Route 224 location.

Jonathon Daviduk, 20, and Dominic DePaul, 18, are facing charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Angelle Schneider, 20, is charged with obstructing official business.