WARREN — Trumbull County in March recorded the highest-ever number of opioid overdoses in one month, according to the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Statistics provided by the board said that there were 189 heroin overdoses in March alone in the county, far surpassing the 73 in January and 45 in February.

The board said unofficially 39 people died from overdoses so far this year, with 26 of those deaths in March and eight others since April 1.

A news release today from the board attributed the rise in overdoses and heroin usage to the over-prescription of opiate based painkillers, which gets people addicted to opioids who often turn to heroin when their access to pills runs out because it is cheaper.

