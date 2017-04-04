YOUNGSTOWN — Three new outdoor fitness stations in Wick Park, installed as part of a partnership that included Youngstown State University, will be dedicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The event, which will be at the Fifth Avenue fitness station (across from Ohio Living Park Vista), is sponsored by the city’s Park and Recreation Department in partnership with Youngstown CityScape and YSU Campus Recreation.

Campus Recreation will conduct organized training and fitness classes incorporating the exercise equipment.

For information, contact Michael McGiffin, coordinator of downtown events and citywide special projects, at 330-207-0551.