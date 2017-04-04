JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ribbon-cutting set Thursday for 3 outdoor fitness stations in Wick Park



Published: Tue, April 4, 2017 @ 11:27 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Three new outdoor fitness stations in Wick Park, installed as part of a partnership that included Youngstown State University, will be dedicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The event, which will be at the Fifth Avenue fitness station (across from Ohio Living Park Vista), is sponsored by the city’s Park and Recreation Department in partnership with Youngstown CityScape and YSU Campus Recreation.

Campus Recreation will conduct organized training and fitness classes incorporating the exercise equipment.

For information, contact Michael McGiffin, coordinator of downtown events and citywide special projects, at 330-207-0551.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes