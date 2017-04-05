POLAND

Village council mourned the loss of their colleague, Councilman Bob Limmer at their meeting tonight, and looked toward how to fill the duties he performed.

Mayor Tim Sicafuse said council will wait beyond the 30 days state law requires to fill his seat. Applicants must have been village residents for at least a year.

Sicafuse said the village will want a replacement who plans not to run for the council seat in next year’s election because of the unfair advantage they’d have with months of experience in the seat. It is also possible lawmakers won’t choose any replacement if there are insufficient candidates, the mayor added.