JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Poland council discusses replacing late colleague



Published: Tue, April 4, 2017 @ 9:47 p.m.

POLAND

Village council mourned the loss of their colleague, Councilman Bob Limmer at their meeting tonight, and looked toward how to fill the duties he performed.

Mayor Tim Sicafuse said council will wait beyond the 30 days state law requires to fill his seat. Applicants must have been village residents for at least a year.

Sicafuse said the village will want a replacement who plans not to run for the council seat in next year’s election because of the unfair advantage they’d have with months of experience in the seat. It is also possible lawmakers won’t choose any replacement if there are insufficient candidates, the mayor added.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes