Oregon State Police help rescue 2 ducklings from storm drain



Published: Tue, April 4, 2017 @ 9:08 p.m.

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — To protect and serve and ... rescue ducklings?

An Oregon State Police trooper got some attention Monday after he helped pluck two ducklings from a storm drain where they were stranded over the weekend.

The agency says in Twitter and Facebook postings that the mother duck and her 10 ducklings were crossing the street at an intersection in Salem Saturday when two ducklings were swept into the drain.

City workers removed several storm grates and a manhole cover so the trooper could reach the ducklings with a net.

State police say the other eight ducklings successfully navigated the drain pipe and emerged in a nearby canal.

They were reunited with their mother and siblings and waddled away apparently unharmed.

