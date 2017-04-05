BOARDMAN

Angel Thompson, 22, grew up in a house built by Habitat for Humanity of the Mahoning Valley.

Later this year, she will move into a Habitat home with her own children.

HFHMV on Tuesday had a groundbreaking ceremony for the Erskine Avenue home in which Thompson and her children, Alvin, 2, and Ahlina, 1 month, will live.

Thompson decided to go through the months-long process of buying a house through Habitat “so my kids can have somewhere to grow up in,” she said. “We live in an apartment complex.”

The house is the 139th Habitat will build locally since the organization was founded in 1989.

Habitat for Humanity builds houses for low-income families and individuals. People who get housing through Habitat must complete between 250 and 500 volunteer hours with Habitat and attend homeowner courses. At the end of the process, they purchase the homes from Habitat. Habitat homeowners pay affordable mortgage rates with zero percent interest.

