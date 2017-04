Here are Monday's baseball and softball scores:

BASEBALL

Akron SVSM 7, Cardinal Mooney 5

Girard 4, Campbell 2

Howland 5, Boardman 2

LaBrae 6, Brookfield 0

Lakeside 3, Struthers 1

Lakeview 3, Hubbard 0

Liberty 10, East 0

Lisbon 2, Springfield 0

Mathews 9, Maplewood 8

McDonald 6, Mineral Ridge 2

Newbury 5, Southington 3

Newton Falls 2, Champion 0

Niles 9, Edgewood 0

Poland 10, Warren Harding 10, suspended until today at 5 p.m.

South Range 8, Crestview 8, suspended until today at 5 p.m.

Western Reserve 10, Sebring 0

SOFTBALL

Brookfield 5, LaBrae 1

Canfield 21, Austintown Fitch 0

Cardinal Mooney 10, Canton Central Catholic 0

Champion 3, Newton Falls 0

Edgewood 19, Niles 1

Girard 13, Campbell 3

Howland 7, Boardman 6

Hubbard 6, Lakeview 5

Liberty 18, East 0

Marlington 13, Ursuline 11, 8 innings

McDonald 10, Mineral Ridge 1

Poland 14, Warren harding 5

Springfield 5, Lisbon 2

Struthers 11, Lakeside 1