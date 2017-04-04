JOBS
Georgia man arrested by feds, charged with selling heroin in Youngstown



Published: Tue, April 4, 2017 @ 12:10 p.m.

CLEVELAND — A Georgia man was arrested on federal charges that he sold heroin in the Youngstown area, said Acting U.S. Attorney David A. Sierleja.

Richard E. North Jr., 47, of Lithonia, Ga., was charged in a five-count indictment with distribution of heroin and with traveling in interstate commerce to facilitate the distribution of heroin.

According to the indictment, North sold heroin in the Youngstown area on multiple dates in October and November 2016. He also traveled from Ohio to Tennessee on Nov. 7 with the intent to distribute heroin.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the FBI and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.

