GREEN — Three female teens from a nearby group home are charged in Mahoning County Juvenile Court with aggravated burglary, felonious assault and misdemeanor charges of criminal damaging and assault after reports said they assaulted a couple Monday at their home in the 11000 block of South Salem-Warren Road.

Goshen Police said when officers arrived at the home they found the male victim lying on the ground bleeding from his face and ears and the three teens were surrounding him. They were taken into custody at the scene.

The man was taken to Salem Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

Reports said the girls walked away from the Sharon Lynn Home for Girls in Goshen Township.