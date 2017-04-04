CLEVELAND (AP) — The federal government is suing Sunoco Pipeline over a pipeline rupture and spill in a northeast Ohio village that forced the evacuation of 70 residents.

Cleveland.com reports the lawsuit filed last week says Sunoco found a defect in the Forstoria-Hudson pipeline in 2007, but didn't fix it before the 2012 rupture. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking damages and says Sunoco violated the Clean Water Act.

Newtown Square, Pa.-based Sunoco Logistics Partners didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The pipeline carries gasoline from Toledo to the Pittsburgh area.

The suit says a 30-inch rupture caused the pipeline to spew gasoline that caused the evacuation of Wellington residents and polluted two waterways.

Sunoco and contractors worked to remove the spilled gasoline.