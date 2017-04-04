JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Feds sue Sunoco over 2012 pipeline rupture, spill in Ohio



Published: Tue, April 4, 2017 @ 3:20 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The federal government is suing Sunoco Pipeline over a pipeline rupture and spill in a northeast Ohio village that forced the evacuation of 70 residents.

Cleveland.com reports the lawsuit filed last week says Sunoco found a defect in the Forstoria-Hudson pipeline in 2007, but didn't fix it before the 2012 rupture. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking damages and says Sunoco violated the Clean Water Act.

Newtown Square, Pa.-based Sunoco Logistics Partners didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The pipeline carries gasoline from Toledo to the Pittsburgh area.

The suit says a 30-inch rupture caused the pipeline to spew gasoline that caused the evacuation of Wellington residents and polluted two waterways.

Sunoco and contractors worked to remove the spilled gasoline.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes