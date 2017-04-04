JOBS
Coroner: Woman found dead in western Lake Erie drowned



Published: Tue, April 4, 2017 @ 10:15 a.m.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in northwest Ohio say a woman found dead in western Lake Erie apparently drowned in the water.

The Ottawa County Coroner’s Office confirmed the drowning after an autopsy on the woman, who hasn’t yet been identified.

A fisherman found her body Saturday evening, floating in the lake about 4 miles north of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station.

The coroner says it appears the body had been in the water for some time, and there were no signs of trauma.

