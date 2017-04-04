YOUNGSTOWN — Wednesday’s scheduled lecture at 7 p.m. featuring Christopher Mark on “Coal Mining: Past, Present and Future” at Youngstown State University has been canceled.

Instead, there will be a presentation and update on recent earthquakes in Monroe County that resulted in the Ohio Department of Natural Resources halting fracking operations near Woodsfield, Ohio.

The free presentation will be at 7 p.m. in Cushwa Hall Room B112. The presentation is part of the YSU Lecture Series on Energy and the Environment sponsored by the university’s James Dale Ethics Center.