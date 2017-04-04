JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Coal mining lecture Wednesday at YSU canceled, earthquake talk is substitute



Published: Tue, April 4, 2017 @ 2:43 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Wednesday’s scheduled lecture at 7 p.m. featuring Christopher Mark on “Coal Mining: Past, Present and Future” at Youngstown State University has been canceled.

Instead, there will be a presentation and update on recent earthquakes in Monroe County that resulted in the Ohio Department of Natural Resources halting fracking operations near Woodsfield, Ohio.

The free presentation will be at 7 p.m. in Cushwa Hall Room B112. The presentation is part of the YSU Lecture Series on Energy and the Environment sponsored by the university’s James Dale Ethics Center.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes