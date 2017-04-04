YOUNGSTOWN

Mayoral candidate Jamael Tito Brown is seeking to appeal to the city’s Hispanic population with a billboard in Spanish as well as campaign literature given out door-to-door in both English and Spanish.

“They are a growing population in the city of Youngstown and I want my administration to be reflective of the city,” Brown said.

Brown is challenging incumbent Mayor John A. McNally in the May 2 Democratic primary. McNally beat Brown in the 2013 primary by 142 votes.

Brown said he wanted to put up a billboard on the city’s East Side, where the largest percentage of Hispanics are located, but there weren’t any spaces available for billboards.

Instead he put a billboard up on Midlothian Boulevard, near the Shirley Road headquarters of OCCHA [Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana], a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving the quality of life for Hispanics and others by providing social, economic, cultural and educational programs.

Brown’s billboard on Midlothian is the same as the three other billboards he has up in the city except it is in Spanish.

Also, his campaign literature is in both English and Spanish.