BOARDMAN — A township man wanted on an aggravated-robbery charge surrendered to police Monday. Charged with the first-degree felony is Joseph Zaku, 19, of Argyle Avenue.

The charge stems from an incident reported March 29 by the mother of the alleged victim, according to a police report

Police accuse Zaku of pulling a gun on a male victim March 25 and making him remove everything from his pockets. Zaku said he would kill the victim if he contacted the police, according to the report.

The victim reported the incident after a similar event occurred several days later and he was advised by Youngstown police to report the first incident, he told township police.