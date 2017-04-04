JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Austintown police investigating complaint of stolen medication



Published: Tue, April 4, 2017 @ 11:04 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Township police took a report concerning stolen medication on Monday. The victim appeared at the police department and told police 24 doses of Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid dependence, had been stolen from his car.

The victim stated he had only been to the Sheetz at 5499 Mahoning Ave. since placing the medication in his car. Otherwise, it was parked at his Plumbrook Drive residence. He also told police he keeps his vehicle locked when he isn’t in it.

Police didn’t observe any damage to the victim’s vehicle and are investigating.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes