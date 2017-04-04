AUSTINTOWN — Township police took a report concerning stolen medication on Monday. The victim appeared at the police department and told police 24 doses of Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid dependence, had been stolen from his car.

The victim stated he had only been to the Sheetz at 5499 Mahoning Ave. since placing the medication in his car. Otherwise, it was parked at his Plumbrook Drive residence. He also told police he keeps his vehicle locked when he isn’t in it.

Police didn’t observe any damage to the victim’s vehicle and are investigating.