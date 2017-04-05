Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Three female teens were arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Juvenile Court on charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and misdemeanor charges of criminal damaging and assault.

Police reports said they assaulted a couple Monday at the couple’s home in the 11000 block of South Salem-Warren Road.

Aleya Forsee, 15; Jaidyn Hall, 15; and Sunday Proctor, 16; all had pleas of denial entered for them by Magistrate Carla Baldwin.

A plea of denial is the juvenile equivalent of not guilty in common pleas court.

Baldwin also ruled that the three will remain in detention until at least April 12, when a preliminary hearing will take place and the court could rule on whether they should stay in detention.

The three were residents of the Sharon Lynn Group Home on Goshen Road.

Goshen Police District Chief Steven McDaniel said his department had a lot of trouble with the home until about 21⁄2 years ago, when new ownership took over. McDaniel said that while his department still answers calls there, the volume and severity were down until Monday’s incident.

Reports said when officers arrived at the South Salem-Warren Road home, they found the male victim lying on the ground bleeding from his face and ears, and the three teens were surrounding him. They were taken into custody at the scene.

The man was taken to Salem Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

McDaniel said the man and his wife are both members of the Green Volunteer Fire Department.

Reports said the pair spotted the girl in a home adjacent to their property, and when they went to investigate what they were doing there, the man was attacked.

The three teens were kept overnight at the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center until their arraignment Tuesday.