UPDATE | 3rd person arrested in robbery of Poland fast-food restaurant



Published: Mon, April 3, 2017 @ 5:41 p.m.

POLAND — U.S. Marshals arrested a third person in connection with the robbery that occurred at a township Burger King just after midnight today.

He is in the Mahoning County jail. His name has not yet been released.

Police said three men showed up at the fast-food restaurant located on U.S. Route 224, drove through the drive-thru lane brandishing what appeared to be guns, then forced the employees to the ground. They proceeded to tie up two of the employees, and then had a third employee unlock a safe from which they stole cash.

Township police arrested Dominic DePaul, 18, of Lake Milton, earlier today on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping. One of the employees, Angelle Schneider, 20, of Youngstown, was arrested for obstructing official business.

Information about the third person who was arrested today was not immediately available.

