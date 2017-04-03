ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is condemning "in the strongest terms the barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack" in St. Petersburg that killed at least 11 people and injured dozens of others.

Council members "expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the victims of this heinous act of terrorism and to their families, and to the people and to the Government of the Russian Federation," a statement said, adding that the "perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts" should be brought to justice.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. In the past two decades, Russian trains and planes have been frequent targets of terrorism, usually blamed on Islamic militants.