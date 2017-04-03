JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Talk on coal mining past, present and future is Wednesday at YSU



Published: Mon, April 3, 2017 @ 1:42 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Christopher Mark of the Mine Safety and Health Administration will speak at Youngstown State University at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Mark is a former miner whose work focuses on mine safety, including the prevention of cave-ins and other hazards. He will deliver his free lecture in Cushwa Hall room B112. The speaker series is sponsored, in part, by The James Dale Ethics Center.

Contact Ray Beiersdorfer at ray@cc.ysu.edu, or 330-941-1753 with questions or for information.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes