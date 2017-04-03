YOUNGSTOWN — Christopher Mark of the Mine Safety and Health Administration will speak at Youngstown State University at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Mark is a former miner whose work focuses on mine safety, including the prevention of cave-ins and other hazards. He will deliver his free lecture in Cushwa Hall room B112. The speaker series is sponsored, in part, by The James Dale Ethics Center.

Contact Ray Beiersdorfer at ray@cc.ysu.edu, or 330-941-1753 with questions or for information.