JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Prosecutors rest in Aaron Hernandez’s double-murder trial



Published: Mon, April 3, 2017 @ 10:43 a.m.

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have wrapped up their case in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

The prosecution formally rested its case Monday after more than a month of testimony.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots is charged with first-degree murder in the shootings of two men in 2012. Prosecutors allege he shot the men after one of them bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez’s attorneys have pointed the finger at the state’s star witness, a former Hernandez friend who was with him the night of the shootings. The defense claims Alexander Bradley shot the men in a drug dispute.

Hernandez is also charged with witness intimidation and accused of shooting Bradley to silence him.

The defense began calling witnesses Monday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes