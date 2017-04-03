POLAND — Two people were arrested and two more are being sought after a robbery at the Burger King located on U.S. Route 224 in the township.

Dominic DePaul, 18, and Angelle Schneider, 20, were arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court this morning. DePaul is charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Schneider, who police said is an employee at the restaurant, is charged with obstructing official business.

Police said three men drove through the drive-thru shortly after midnight today. They reportedly displayed what they said were guns, tied up multiple employees and made another go to the restaurant's safe.

The suspects then fled with cash, some of which police were able to recover.

Schneider was one of the employees inside the restaurant, and was charged with obstructing the police investigation.

Police are looking for the others involved in the incident.

At his arraignment today, DePaul's total bond was set at $20,000. Schneider's was set at $10,000.