Ohio woman, partner indicted in beating death of girl, 5



Published: Mon, April 3, 2017 @ 8:44 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her partner have been indicted in Cleveland on aggravated murder charges in the beating death of the woman’s 5-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Tequila Crump and her 37-year-old partner, Ursula Owens, also face felonious assault and endangering children charges in the death in March of Ta’Naejah McCloud. A judge today continued the women’s $1 million bonds.

Authorities say Owens claimed Ta’Naejah had a seizure when the girl was taken to a hospital March 17. Doctors told police Ta’Naejah had severe head and brain trauma. She died four days later.

Owens’ 15-year-old son told WEWS-TV he saw the women repeatedly hitting the girl in the head and he tried to revive her.

