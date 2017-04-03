COLUMBUS (AP) — Democrat Betty Sutton today called for an investigation into the facts behind an anecdote that a state lawmaker told in justifying an effort to relax Ohio’s prevailing-wage law.

In a letter to Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine, the ex-congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate said a story that state Sen. Matt Huffman shared with reporters in February could constitute illegal and corrupt misuse of tax dollars. DeWine is also a likely candidate for governor next year.

Huffman, a Lima Republican, said during a news conference a mayor in his district had “a buddy” construct a building to avoid the high cost of paying union-scale prevailing wage on the project. His bill would allow local municipalities to opt out of paying prevailing wage.

“A local mayor in my part of the state – who should remain nameless, probably wants to go through the war anonymously – explained that they needed a building for their local village and he had a buddy of his build it for him, and they bought it off of him at a lesser price just to avoid paying the prevailing wage,” Huffman said at the time. “That’s not the way we should have things done.”

Questioned by reporters at the time, Huffman denied knowing the mayor’s identity and said he hadn’t thought to report the incident. A message seeking comment on Sutton’s letter was left at his law office today.

Sutton said the issue deserves review.