NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar speaks Tuesday at University of Mount Union



Published: Mon, April 3, 2017 @ 5:18 p.m.

ALLIANCE — Kareem Abdul Jabbar, the National Basketball Association's all-time leading scorer, speaks at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Mount Union's Peterson Field House in the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex.

Abdul Jabbar's speech is entitled "It's All About the Rebound."

He’ll discuss his life successes and the many obstacles he had to overcome along the way including racism; criticism from the press and his peers; anti-Muslim sentiments; professional struggles as an NBA player, coach, and television commentator; and being taken seriously as a writer. He is a New York Times best-selling author. His next book will be a memoir entitled "Coach Wooden & Me - Our 50 Year Friendship," which is set to debut in June.

His presentation is made possible by the university's Schooler Lecture Series.

