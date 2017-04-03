JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher in early trading



Published: Mon, April 3, 2017 @ 9:47 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street with the biggest gains going to materials and industrial companies.

The early gains Monday follow a solid first quarter for U.S. stocks.

Steelmaker Nucor rose 1.3 percent in early trading. Electric car maker Tesla rose 2.7 percent after reporting a big jump in deliveries for the first quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,363.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,678. The Nasdaq composite increased 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,923.

Three stocks rose for every two that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes