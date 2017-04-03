JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man hospitalized after basement stabbing on South Side



Published: Mon, April 3, 2017 @ 11:33 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police reports said a man who was stabbed in the neck early Saturday morning in a South Side basement is in stable condition.

Officers were called to about 2:45 a.m. to the home in the 900 block of Cameron Avenue where they found a 26-year-old man covered in blood saying someone tried to rob him. A woman in the home told police she heard struggling in the basement and saw the victim struggling with another man. She grabbed a large spoon to try and stop the man from attacking the victim, reports said.

Reports said there was a trail of blood leading from a table that was covered with a white powder to the steps.

The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes