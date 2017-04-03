YOUNGSTOWN — Police reports said a man who was stabbed in the neck early Saturday morning in a South Side basement is in stable condition.

Officers were called to about 2:45 a.m. to the home in the 900 block of Cameron Avenue where they found a 26-year-old man covered in blood saying someone tried to rob him. A woman in the home told police she heard struggling in the basement and saw the victim struggling with another man. She grabbed a large spoon to try and stop the man from attacking the victim, reports said.

Reports said there was a trail of blood leading from a table that was covered with a white powder to the steps.

The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.