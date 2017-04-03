YOUNGSTOWN — A 22-year-old man who police said had two guns early Saturday morning is facing his third felony weapons charge.

Key’Von Belcher, 22, of Detroit Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later in municipal court on charges of carrying concealed weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said Belcher was a passenger in a car that officers tried to pull over about 12:30 a.m. on Cassius Avenue for speeding and an improper turn. Reports said Belcher jumped out and ran and as an officer chased him on foot, the car Belcher was in backed up in the direction of a police cruiser and tried to ram it at least twice.

The officer in that cruiser chased the car but the chase was called off, reports said.

Belcher was caught behind a house in the 600 block of Cassius Avenue. Reports said there was a 9mm handgun next to him and police found a .380-caliber handgun in an area where he was seen throwing something.

Reports said Belcher served a sentence as a juvenile on aggravated robbery, kidnapping and carrying concealed weapon charges which bars him from owning a firearm. In April of 2016 he was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Those charges were dismissed and instead he pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice and was sentenced to probation, which was recommended by prosecutors and defense attorneys.