YOUNGSTOWN — Police reports said a man claimed he was shot several times early Sunday at a South Side nightclub.

Officers were called about 2:50 a.m. to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where the 22-year-old victim told them he was shot outside Club Deja Vu on Market Street. Reports said the victim told police he was allowed inside and his girlfriend stayed in her car before he went outside and saw several women fighting. Then he was shot.

Reports said the man’s girlfriend told police she dropped him off at the club, went to a store, then got a call asking her to pick him up because he had been shot.

He did not tell her any details of the shooting after she picked him up and drove him to the hospital, reports said.