BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER JABRE 9/12/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



BELCHER, KEYVON ANTWAN 8/26/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability



CHARLTON, TAYQUAN 7/15/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

DONNADIO, SHAY 8/20/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary



ENGLISH, ROBERT LEE 6/19/1961 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



HASKINS, MYCHENEL RELL 10/30/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



HENDRIX, WILLIE A 2/20/1979 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Felonious Assault



KARPENKO, WILLIAM ANTHONY 1/26/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

MAHONE JR., JESSIE LEE 6/5/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



RICHENDOLLAR, BRIAN KEITH 2/7/1972 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



SADLER, EDWARD R 9/19/1976 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



SARVER, RONALD 8/5/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Resisting Arrest



STRAHIN, WILLIAM CHARLES 8/30/1978 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALEXANDER, ANNETTE LONNIE 10/2/1975 4/1/2017 BONDED OUT



CRUZ, LUIS D 3/7/1992 3/23/2017 TIME SERVED



GREEN, RONALD W 8/27/1963 3/30/2017 TIME SERVED

GREEN, TEREYJAH LANICE SHIANN 7/7/1997 3/27/2017 TIME SERVED

KALNA, DAVID ANTHONY 7/25/1980 3/31/2017 TIME SERVED



KNAUB, MICHAEL 6/18/1989 4/3/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



KOZIORYNSKY, DARLENE ANN 8/12/1959 3/30/2017 TIME SERVED

MCDADE, MATTHEW 2/28/1997 3/13/2017 TIME SERVED



POYNTER, PAULA M 9/5/1965 4/1/2017 BONDED OUT



RAMOS, MARCUS ELIAS 8/10/1989 3/31/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



TEMPLE, ALINA M 7/26/1985 3/30/2017 TIME SERVED