— Abraham Almonte hit a tiebreaking in a three-run ninth inning, and the Cleveland Indians opened their American League title defense by rallying for an 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Making his first opening-day start for Texas, Yu Darvish had a 5-1 lead behind Rougned Odor, who homered twice and drove in four runs in his first two at-bats since a new contract last week that the Rangers sealed with two horses.

Edwin Encarnacion, Cleveland’s new slugger, tied the score 5-5 with an eighth-inning homer off Matt Bush, and the Indians went ahead against Sam Dyson, who had 38 saves last season.

Andrew Miller (1-0) struck out two in a perfect eighth, and Cody Allen got the save by striking out the side around Elvis Andrus’ triple.